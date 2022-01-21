Community COVID Clinics Fill Crucial Need in Underserved Communities — But Are Strapped for Resources

Since the beginning of the year, the demand for testing at the Richmond clinic has ballooned.

LifeLong’s COVID hotline also is getting about 1,000 COVID calls daily, up from about 250 in the fall.

José Castro was one of those callers. His whole family had the sniffles, so he brought his wife and three children, ages 3, 5, and 14, to get tested. He works as a house painter and spent the previous day driving all the way to San Francisco, trying to find a test.

"I waited about an hour or 90 minutes on the phone [with LifeLong] and finally got through to get an appointment. I need to have a negative test to be confident that I'm not positive so I don't transmit it to anyone at the job site," he says in Spanish. "Also, my oldest son needs a test to go back to school."

Another LifeLong patient, Victoria Martin, works as a dental hygienist and was worried about being exposed after someone tested positive at work. She was frustrated to have caught a cold — hopefully not COVID — even after she canceled holiday plans.

"It's very scary. I came here yesterday and made an appointment for today," she says. "You try to stay safe by staying in a close circle and not going out, and then someone in your bubble gets it and what can you do?"

Reaching underserved communities, but struggling to scale up

LifeLong's Richmond site can test only 60 people daily and can't scale up. Compare that to a county site a 15-minute drive away in Berkeley run by a private lab, which can do up to 1,000 tests per day.

During the surge, these smaller clinics have been swamped, struggling to keep up with demand. Yet public health officials say the small scale is by design — a feature, not a flaw.

"It's not always about quantity. But if we're reaching those who have no other way to access testing resources, then we're achieving our goal," says Dr. Jocelyn Freeman Garrick, who leads COVID testing for Alameda County's public health department.

With demand up 400% at county testing locations, Freeman Garrick says these smaller sites do what larger ones can't: serve marginalized neighborhoods.

"We found at those smaller sites, their percent positivity rate was much higher than the general population. So the number [of tests] may be small, but that's a pivotal role," in serving people whose jobs and living situations put them at risk, Freeman Garrick says.