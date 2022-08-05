Tell Us: What Do You Need to Know About Monkeypox?

Monkeypox cases are rising quickly throughout the country. Both the state of California and San Francisco have declared a state of emergency around the virus, and state and local health officials are working with the federal government to make more monkeypox vaccines available.

Anybody can get monkeypox, but at the moment it’s particularly affecting communities of gay and bisexual men, and men and trans people who have sex with men.

So tell us: do you have a question about monkeypox and can't find an answer in our guide to where to find a monkeypox vaccine near you, or in our explainer on monkeypox symptoms and how the virus spreads?

You can use the box below to submit your question, whether it's about treatment and recovery or something else you're wondering. What you send us will make our reporting on monkeypox stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site and on KQED Public Radio.