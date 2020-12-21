The Year in Cartoons

Even though it was a painfully difficult year, there have definitely been some silver linings, like cities closing some streets to cars.

Though he is on the way out, the legacy of President Trump continues to torment children and families caught up in his cruel immigration policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a whole new set of problems to families around the Bay Area and the world.

While along the way, Gov. Gavin Newsom's metaphors continued to evolve.

Another terrible year of wildfires in California brought more power shutoffs from PG&E.

And the pea-soup skies of California gave way to . . . more COVID-19.

California continued to rack up the number one spots, but not how we'd like.

One thing that helped me get through this year (particularly as I waded through the doom and gloom on a daily basis while creating cartoons) was to realize that, on the whole, we will get through this.

We found heroes in the most unexpected places this year.

And tried to figure out new ways to signal danger . . .

. . . while others didn't seem worried a bit.

Amid the calls for justice came a fresh look at our history that was more truthful than what many of us grew up with.

A patchwork of responses and restrictions, we now know, is definitely not the most effective way to fight a pandemic.

Fighting the deadly coronavirus and systemic inequality simultaneously was sometimes in conflict, as people gathered to demonstrate for racial justice.

And we have our very own rolling corruption scandal in San Francisco that began with charges being filed against the now-former head of San Francisco's public works department Mohammed Nuru, whose Twitter handle is @MrCleanSF.

And was a tactical armored personnel carrier and robot needed to evict the "Moms 4 Housing" women from the house they occupied in West Oakland?

Here's hoping 2021 is a little more safe and sane . . .