The Year in Cartoons
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Year in Cartoons

Mark Fiore

From the coronavirus to wildfires to attacks on democracy, it has been, as they say, a year.

And let's not forget the fight for racial justice, family separations and corruption in San Francisco government when we look at 2020 in the rearview mirror.

Needless to say, there has been no shortage of cartoon material over the past year.

The vast majority of my cartoons for this year were created at home . . .

A Mark Fiore cartoon featuring the "Home Sweet Home" classic needlepoint sign as "Home Stay Home Again" as new stay-at-home orders are issued by Gov. Newsom

Even though it was a painfully difficult year, there have definitely been some silver linings, like cities closing some streets to cars.

Silver Lining by Mark Fiore

Though he is on the way out, the legacy of President Trump continues to torment children and families caught up in his cruel immigration policies.

Cartoon: Still Separated and Missing by Mark Fiore

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a whole new set of problems to families around the Bay Area and the world.

Cartoon: The Pandemic Parent by Mark Fiore

While along the way, Gov. Gavin Newsom's metaphors continued to evolve.

Cartoon: The Evolution of a Metaphor Amid COVID-19 by Mark Fiore

Another terrible year of wildfires in California brought more power shutoffs from PG&E.

Neglected Equipment Power Shutoff by Mark Fiore

And the pea-soup skies of California gave way to . . . more COVID-19.

Weekend by Mark Fiore

California continued to rack up the number one spots, but not how we'd like.Tired of Number One by Mark Fiore

One thing that helped me get through this year (particularly as I waded through the doom and gloom on a daily basis while creating cartoons) was to realize that, on the whole, we will get through this.

Big Basin by Mark Fiore

We found heroes in the most unexpected places this year.

Delivering Democracy by Mark Fiore

And tried to figure out new ways to signal danger . . .

Red Flag Warning(s) by Mark Fiore

. . . while others didn't seem worried a bit.

Back to School by Mark Fiore

Amid the calls for justice came a fresh look at our history that was more truthful than what many of us grew up with.

Christopher Columbus by Mark Fiore

A patchwork of responses and restrictions, we now know, is definitely not the most effective way to fight a pandemic.

Pandemic Patchwork by Mark Fiore

Fighting the deadly coronavirus and systemic inequality simultaneously was sometimes in conflict, as people gathered to demonstrate for racial justice.

Stay Home Leave Home by Mark Fiore

And we have our very own rolling corruption scandal in San Francisco that began with charges being filed against the now-former head of San Francisco's public works department Mohammed Nuru, whose Twitter handle is @MrCleanSF.

Mr. Clean SF by Mark Fiore

And was a tactical armored personnel carrier and robot needed to evict the "Moms 4 Housing" women from the house they occupied in West Oakland?

BearCat by Mark Fiore

Here's hoping 2021 is a little more safe and sane . . .