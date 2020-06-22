One Final Discovery

With protesters toppling statues in San Francisco and across the country, city workers removed the 12-foot bronze statue of Christopher Columbus from Telegraph Hill and put it in storage.

While Columbus was spending his first weekend in storage, numerous statues were vandalized and toppled in Golden Gate Park.

I think it's a good idea to remove statues and monuments that glorify people who promoted slavery or genocide but destroying them is not the answer.

It's just a little too Cultural Revolution-y for me.

Let's put these characters in storage forever or, better yet, put them in a museum that reminds everyone of the pain, suffering and inhumanity wrought by these bronze rogues from another time.