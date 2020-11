From "dimmer switch" to "emergency brake," no matter what metaphor you choose, the vast majority of California now falls under the state's most restrictive reopening tier.

Let's hope tightening up restrictions once again slows the spread of COVID-19 and prevents a wider outbreak after the holidays.

Keep your mask handy and your Thanksgiving gatherings smaller than the celebration first held by the Pilgrims and the Wampanoags.

Hey, at least they ate outside.