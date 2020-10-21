Ripple Effects of 'Zero Tolerance'

The parents of 545 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border still can't be found, according to a court document filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ripple effects of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy are still having a horrible impact on families who were seeking refuge in the United States.

While the administration's botched response to the coronavirus pandemic is now front and center, let's hope people also remember this unconscionable policy of family separation when they are casting their votes in the current election.