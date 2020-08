Good news! It looks like many of Big Basin's ancient redwoods appear to have survived the CZU Lightning Complex fire.

I guess if you've been around for 2,000 years or so and have thick fire-resistant bark, you can handle a little conflagration once in a while.

Even though the latest round of huge wildfires has been devastating for so many people, I get some comfort from the life span of huge redwood trees with partially burned-out trunks that will become forts for visiting children.