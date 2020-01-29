Nuru Might Need to Change His Twitter Handle

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested by the FBI Monday on charges of public corruption.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson announced the charges against Nuru, saying, "the complaint alleges corruption pouring into San Francisco from around the world."

Nuru and Nick Bovis, owner of Lefty O'Doul's bar and restaurant, are both charged with a number of city contracting and bribery "schemes."

According to Anderson, Nuru could be looking at 25 years imprisonment.

One of the most surprising items Nuru is charged with improperly receiving at taxpayer expense is a John Deere tractor for his vacation home near the Mendocino National Forest.

Meanwhile, on Monday I had to swerve around a pile of six syringes on the street while pedaling my bike to the KQED newsroom.