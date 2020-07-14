Reading, 'Riting, 'Rithmatic... and Reopening

As California tightens COVID-19 restrictions, the Trump administration is pushing for schools to fully reopen across the country.

After President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to withhold funding if school campuses aren't reopened, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," accused the president and his administration of "messing with the health of our children."

Believe me, I want my kids to go back to school just like it was a normal year.

And just like President Trump, I also don't want to wear a mask.

Oh, and while we're at it, I would also like the power of flight as I leap from a tall building.

Unfortunately, physics and epidemiology will not allow me to safely achieve these wishes.

Safety first, people.