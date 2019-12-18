The Top Stories on KQED in 2019

One of our most read stories in 2019: How new research from Duke University demonstrates that people find exploitation more justified if a worker is passionate about what they do. (The Gender Spectrum Collection)
Family separations at the border. Anxiety and trauma in young people. Wildfires and power outages. The ever-present fear of the Big One.
Every year, we take a look at what you've been most interested in reading on KQED — and 2019's list might initially strike you as a sobering one. Yet amid these serious topics, you also found time to read about personal health and wellness, why artists are underpaid and the very best places to find the ultimate dumpling.
Our most-read stories on KQED this year:
How to Help Teenage Girls Reframe Anxiety and Strengthen Resilience
KQED's Mindshift blog (now also a podcast) is consistently one of our most-visited, popular with educators and parents alike for its perspectives on the future of learning. This story from February — the most-read on our site in 2019 — explores how some degree of stress and anxiety is not only normal but essential for human growth, and how we can particularly help adolescent girls through life's tough times.
Why Mindfulness And Trauma-Informed Teaching Don't Always Go Together
Mindfulness is a fast-growing trend and teachers are turning to the practice as a simple way to restore calm to the classroom — but that might not be as simple as it seems. This story explores how some of the ways mindfulness is practiced — sitting still, eyes closed, in silence — can also be triggers for students who have experienced trauma.
Map: Current PG&E Power Outages
In October, the beleaguered utility began its historic shutoff program in an effort to prevent destructive fires, affecting millions of California residents — and PG&E says that's just the start. No wonder so many of you were interested in this map showing which areas would be affected.
Do Little Earthquakes Mean the Big One Is Close at Hand?
This year brought us several disconcerting shakes, with each one making us think about the terrifying possibilities of a bigger earthquake hitting the Bay Area. It's unsurprising, therefore, that so many of you wanted this question answered.
Prepping for the Next Big Quake, One Hour a Day
More quake concerns: This time, you turned to KQED Science's comprehensive guide to prepping your family and your home for a potential major emergency. From evacuation planning to earthquake kits and home improvement, there's never a bad time to read this guide. Seriously.
The arts and culture cuts you loved
Keak Da Sneak Heads to Prison; 'No Compassion' for Disabilities, He Says
Longtime Bay Area hip-hop fixture Keak Da Sneak was left disabled by a 2017 shooting that placed him in critical condition. In this interview he detailed his concern about the medical care he would receive during his upcoming prison sentence for firearm possession. After KQED broke the story, the rapper's sentence was delayed: A decision his manager attributed in part to the coverage this story led to.
Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto Started a Cult—Because of Course He Did
One of the frankly weirder stories on our site in 2019, this deep dive into actor and musician Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars and their increasingly cultish activities surrounding their fan communities continues to be one of our most-read articles. When, it wonders, does fan devotion begin to resemble something more disconcerting?
UCSF's Dean Ornish on How to 'Undo' Chronic Diseases
Although interviews with experts are the backbone of our morning call-in show, health and wellness was a clear theme in 2019 — as evidenced by your interest in this interview with the founder of UCSF's Preventive Medicine Research Institute.
A Doctor's Quest to Heal Her Mysterious, Chronic Illness
Cynthia Li was a successful doctor in her 30s when an autoimmune disease torpedoed her health, with mysterious symptoms that baffled her doctors. She joined us to explain her long journey to understanding her condition and rethinking the way medicine is practiced.