Map of Potential Power Shutoffs in Northern California by PG&E
Map of Potential Power Shutoffs in Northern California by PG&E

Teodros HailyeDon Clyde

Update 10:58 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22: PG&E officials said late Monday that the utility could initiate power shutoffs beginning Wednesday evening in parts of 16 counties: Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area, and Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills. The potential shutoffs could affect around 200,000 customers. Below are the areas PG&E currently says might be affected. Here is a list of cities within the blackout zones.


Click on the link or on the image below to see PG&E's map of power outages that are occurring right now.

PG&E Outage Map
Screenshot from Oct 21, 2019. Click on the map image for the latest outage information.

