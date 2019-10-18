PG&E Power Safety Shutoffs Could Continue for 10 Years, Says CEO

California Public Utility Commission President Marybel Batjer began the meeting at CPUC headquarters in San Francisco by telling PG&E that their handling of the power shutoff was "inadequate."

"I can tell you that you guys failed on so many levels, on fairly simple stuff," she said.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said that it could take up to 10 years for the utility to improve its system enough to not have to rely on power shutoffs to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions.

Johnson said that over the next decade the number of power shutoffs will decline as PG&E reroutes the electric grid so that it can shut off power to smaller areas, invests in microgrids to keep power on during emergencies and updates thousands of miles of power lines in fire-prone areas.

But while Johnson said that he was accountable for communication problems, he defended the shutoff, saying that the company did it for safety.

"One of the things that stands out in my mind is that we did not have any catastrophic fires in Northern and Central California. It’s hard to prove a negative," Johnson said.