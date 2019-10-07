A Doctor's Quest to Heal her Mysterious, Chronic Illness
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Cynthia Li is the author of "Brave New Medicine: A Doctor's Unconventional Path to Healing Her Autoimmune Illness." (Mark Leong)

Cynthia Li was a successful doctor in her 30s when an autoimmune disease torpedoed her health. She and her doctors were baffled. Her test results were normal, but mysterious symptoms wracked her body. Li's memoir, "Brave New Medicine: A Doctor's Unconventional Path to Healing Her Autoimmune Illness," follows her long journey to understanding her condition, rethinking the way medicine is practiced, and finding her way back to health.

Guests:

Cynthia Li, author, "Brave New Medicine: A Doctor's Unconventional Path to Healing Her Autoimmune Illness"

