A Doctor's Quest to Heal her Mysterious, Chronic Illness

Cynthia Li was a successful doctor in her 30s when an autoimmune disease torpedoed her health. She and her doctors were baffled. Her test results were normal, but mysterious symptoms wracked her body. Li's memoir, "Brave New Medicine: A Doctor's Unconventional Path to Healing Her Autoimmune Illness," follows her long journey to understanding her condition, rethinking the way medicine is practiced, and finding her way back to health.