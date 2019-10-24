What You Need to Know: Sonoma County's Kincade Fire
Search
X
Donate
A building is engulfed in flames at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville on Oct. 24, 2019. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A building is engulfed in flames at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville on Oct. 24, 2019. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
News

What You Need to Know: Sonoma County's Kincade Fire

News

What You Need to Know: Sonoma County's Kincade Fire

Don Clyde

Updated Thursday, Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m.

The rapidly spreading Kincade Fire started just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, forcing more than 1,000 people from their homes in northeastern Sonoma County.

Below is a map of where the fire is burning, the evacuation zone and the areas in the North Bay where PG&E shut down power yesterday in an attempt to prevent wildfires amid gusty winds and plummeting humidity.


This post will be updated when new information is made available. Here are the latest updates:

Acreage and containment: Cal Fire says the fire had consumed 10,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Casualties: There are no reported injuries or fatalities from the fire.

Damage update: Cal Fire currently says the fire has damaged two structures. But an undetermined number of homes have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders: The entire community of Geyserville is under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

From the Sheriff's Office: "The Kincade Fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. If you’re in Geyserville, leave now."

Road closures include:

  • Cloverdale Geysers Road
  • Geysers Road
  • Red Winery Road
  • Alexander Mountain Road
  • Pine Flat Road
  • All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville


Emergency shelters:

  • Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Avenue
  • Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa

Air quality: The Bay Area Air Quality Management District Air District says it is closely monitoring smoke impacts from the fire. They say to "expect localized impacts close to the fire."

The BAAQMD said in a tweet, "Smoke from the Kincade Fire is currently limited to northern portions of Sonoma County and is expected to spread southward today. Strong northeasterly winds are expected to diminish throughout the day, allowing smoke to drift across much of the North Bay."

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Additional useful information:

Receive updates from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Nixle page. The Sheriff's Office is also providing updates on Twitter and Facebook.

Additional information can be found on the Cal Fire incident page.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.