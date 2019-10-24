What You Need to Know: Sonoma County's Kincade Fire

Updated Thursday, Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m.

The rapidly spreading Kincade Fire started just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, forcing more than 1,000 people from their homes in northeastern Sonoma County.

Below is a map of where the fire is burning, the evacuation zone and the areas in the North Bay where PG&E shut down power yesterday in an attempt to prevent wildfires amid gusty winds and plummeting humidity.





This post will be updated when new information is made available. Here are the latest updates:

Acreage and containment: Cal Fire says the fire had consumed 10,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Casualties: There are no reported injuries or fatalities from the fire.

Damage update: Cal Fire currently says the fire has damaged two structures. But an undetermined number of homes have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders: The entire community of Geyserville is under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

From the Sheriff's Office: "The Kincade Fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. If you’re in Geyserville, leave now."

Road closures include:

Cloverdale Geysers Road

Geysers Road

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Pine Flat Road

All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville





Emergency shelters: