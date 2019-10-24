Sonoma County Blaze Threatens Geyserville and Healdsburg, Forces Evacuations

The fire, burning in an area where PG&E had shut off power earlier Wednesday due to the onset of gusty winds and plummeting humidity, had reportedly destroyed one structure. One Cal Fire commander quoted by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat characterized the fire as burning "at a dangerous rate."

Cal Fire responded by rushing bulldozers and strike teams to the area and ordering crews to be held on duty as forces were marshaled to try to slow the spread of the blaze.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office ordered evauations for:

Pine Flat Road

Geysers Road to Highway 128

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the the River Rock Casino

All roads off River Road

Two evacuation centers were set up: the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Avenue, and Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road.

The fire reportedly started near a geothermal generating facility near Kincade Road, about 13 miles east of the town of Cloverdale.

The fire was pushed through steep terrain by gusty winds that had been forecast for several days. Remote weather stations in the vicinity – including several installed by PG&E as part of its fire weather forecasting effort – showed winds gusting as high as 80 mph in the area where the fire was burning. At the same time, humidity in the area fell into the single digits.