A Guide to the Bay Area's Favorite Dumplings



Dumplings! We know them, we love them and we all have our favorite spots for them. What constitutes a dumpling, you ask?

Dumpling (n.): a rounded mass of steamed and seasoned dough, often served in soup or with stewed meat.

Many cultures have their own types of dumplings. According to Wikipedia, even ravioli and tortellini fit the basic definition of a dumpling — David Chang even covered this revelation in his show, Ugly Delicious!