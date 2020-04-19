KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The Week in Photos: From Recycling to Face Masks
Coronavirus

The Week in Photos: From Recycling to Face Masks

Beth LaBergeLakshmi Sarah
Photos from across the Bay Area during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

San Francisco to Enforce Face Mask Requirement as Bay Area Strengthens Mandates
(April 17)

All San Francisco residents and workers will soon be required to wear face coverings at grocery stores, medical offices and other essential businesses and on public transit as part of the city's increasingly aggressive efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

"Any time you're indoors or within close proximity of others within an essential business or at work ... you will be required to wear a mask," San Francisco Mayor Breed said during a Friday afternoon briefing.

Technology, Trust and a Lot of Patience: Single Working Moms Juggle During Coronavirus
(April 17)

Carolyn Bims-Payne and her two sons hold hands while on their daily walk around their neighborhood in Oakland. (Bath LaBerge/KQED)
By 7 a.m. each weekday Carolyn Bims-Payne is set up on her laptop in bed, trying to check in with her supervisor and clear emails before she gets her two boys up around 9 a.m. for breakfast. The three of them combine work with chores and play, trying to end each day with a walk. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

“We're like two peas in a pod, so this is nothing new for us,” Miesha Henderson said about her son Gregory.

Even Garbage Is Under Threat From the Coronavirus' Impact on the Economy (April 16)

A Recology employee at the company's Recycle Central at Pier 96 in San Francisco. The center focuses on recovering and extracting recyclables from the waste stream. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
“We're out here making sure that the city of San Francisco, everything, is going as normal, even in this crisis right now,”one employee said. “We play a big role in the economy and in the atmosphere and the Earth.”

In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom in early April, 40 industry stakeholders, including large waste haulers and the Teamsters union, warned that they will soon need support from the state to continue providing solid waste collection services.

“Basically, everybody still needs their waste and recycling service, whether or not they can pay the bill,” said Eric Potashner, vice president at Recology.

‘A Renters’ Market:' Power Shifts From Landlords to Tenants With Evictions Off the Table in California
(April 17)

Jamie Bagley at her apartment in Oakland on April 16, 2020. Bagley is one of thousands of Californians who didn’t pay rent this month — a number that’s only expected to grow the longer workers are ordered to stay home. She and fellow renters are safe for now: On April 6, the state Judicial Council suspended new eviction filings for 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

It was Jamie Bagley’s first apartment without roommates: a newly refurbished one-bedroom in downtown Oakland with sunlight streaming into the living room and a patio for her collection of outdoor plants.

Sponsored

“It seemed like I had just landed, that I finally had just come to this point in life where I was starting to get ahead,” Bagley said. “Now when I look into the future, it looks like I might have some hard decisions to make.”

'Haven't Hugged My Mom in a Month:' Kids of Health Care Workers Feel the Strain
(April 17)

Olivia Bye and her family in San Leandro on April 13, 2020. The house number has been removed to protect the family's privacy. As front line health care workers dedicate long hours to caring for patients during the COVID-19 crisis, life has changed for their own families — especially their children. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As front line health care workers dedicate long hours to caring for patients during the COVID-19 crisis, life has changed for their own families — especially their children.

“Obviously we can’t touch each other,” said high school sophomore Marshall Bustos about his mother Tamu, who works as an ER nurse at Highland Hospital in Oakland. “I'd love to give her a hug, and make sure she's fine because I'm a mama's boy. I love my mom. She's really sweet, kind and amazing. I really don't know what I would do if she got hurt or sick.”

Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Your Questions Answered
(Updated April 17)

Santiago Briseño ensures that all customers wear gloves and that the gloves are sanitized when they enter Mi Ranchito Market on Foothill Blvd in Oakland. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For the past several weeks, the current outbreak of novel coronavirus has dominated the news cycle and caused panic across the globe. Many are working to flatten the curve, that is, helping to prevent the rapid escalation of cases.

As we've been reporting on this, we've come across a lot of myths, questions and worries from our audience about how this outbreak might impact our lives. We've tried to answer a few questions and want to continue to take on your specific concerns.