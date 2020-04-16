Even Garbage Is Under Threat From the Coronavirus' Impact on the Economy

Potashner warned that at the current rate “the industry will start to get challenged in terms of being able to continue to provide the service at the level they're doing right now.”

“Basically, everybody still needs their waste and recycling service, whether or not they can pay the bill,” he said.

So far, the guidance from public health officials suggests that collecting garbage doesn’t pose a major risk to workers as long as they follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, including frequent hand washing and disinfecting.

“Keeping our workforce healthy through this pandemic is most important because if we had an outbreak ... among our employee base, it would significantly impact our ability to serve the city,” Potashner said. “That would create a whole other set of public health issues.”

While garbage collection is included on the state’s list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers, there have been some layoffs, said John Bouchard, a representative for Teamsters Local 350, which represents workers at almost every garbage collection company in the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

The drop in garbage coming from businesses has meant that jobs for those who work at transfer stations — where garbage is amassed before being trucked to landfills — and transfer truck drivers have also been reduced, Bouchard said.

“What we're trying to do is secure funding from the state to help support the employers, because in turn, that supports our members,” Bouchard said. “These companies are losing money and we need to do something about that, to make sure they can continue to operate and function and keep everybody working and provide the service that's required to keep the garbage off the streets.”

Recyclers Take Extra Precautions During Coronavirus

Then there’s recycling, which is a large part of the waste stream in California. Even with the latest in high-tech machinery, recycling operations require a crew of workers to help sort a wide stream of glass, paper, plastic and metal.

At Recology’s San Francisco sorting facility, which occupies a sprawling 200,000 square feet on Pier 96, workers are being spaced farther apart, while some production lines have been slowed, said Robert Reed, Recology public relations manager. Vending machines that dispense gloves and other safety gear have been available for several years, and during the current public health crisis, workers are taking extra precautions.