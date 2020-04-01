Stressed About Paying Your April Rent? Check Here First

It's the beginning of the month. And for many in the Bay Area, and throughout California, that brings up serious concerns about paying rent.
With stores closed, employees laid off or furloughed without pay and gigs cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many are struggling to make ends meet and unsure how to pay California's staggeringly high rents.
For the past month, local and state officials have been working to address those concerns with mixed success.
So what's available to tenants? Here's what we know.
Reminder: There is currently no rent freeze or moratorium on rent in California. So if you can't pay, action is likely required on your part.
And remember: Partial payment of rent does not prevent you from being evicted, unless you get a written agreement from your landlord or property manager.
Do I have to pay rent this month?
If you can afford it, yes.
State and local eviction moratoriums do not prevent rent from being due, and local officials are encouraging those who are healthy and employed to pay it.
What do I do if I can't pay rent?
If you can't pay rent due to coronavirus-related circumstances, here's what you should do:
- Put your case in writing: Declare, in writing, the reason you cannot pay your rent. The advocacy group Tenants Together created this sample letter you can use.
- Provide specific documentation: Include documents that show your income has been impacted by the pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders. That could be a letter or text from your employer detailing a reduction in work hours, pay stubs showing a decrease in wages or some documentation demonstrating a loss of available work opportunity — like decreases in Lyft rides or Postmates deliveries.
- Submit documents to your landlord or property manager: Ideally, you'd do this before rent is due. So make sure you get it in as soon as possible and no more than seven days after it's due.
- Keep a copy of all documentation for your records: If your landlord decides to pursue the eviction, or take you to small claims court, you'll need these documents. Store them somewhere safe!
- Reach out to a lawyer: To get ahead of any potential court proceeding, reach out to an attorney ahead of time.