Stressed About Paying Your April Rent? Check Here First

Michelle Wiley
A building advertising apartment rentals in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's the beginning of the month. And for many in the Bay Area, and throughout California, that brings up serious concerns about paying rent.

With stores closed, employees laid off or furloughed without pay and gigs cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many are struggling to make ends meet and unsure how to pay California's staggeringly high rents.

For the past month, local and state officials have been working to address those concerns with mixed success.

So what's available to tenants? Here's what we know.

Reminder: There is currently no rent freeze or moratorium on rent in California. So if you can't pay, action is likely required on your part.

And remember: Partial payment of rent does not prevent you from being evicted, unless you get a written agreement from your landlord or property manager.

Do I have to pay rent this month?

If you can afford it, yes.

State and local eviction moratoriums do not prevent rent from being due, and local officials are encouraging those who are healthy and employed to pay it.

What do I do if I can't pay rent?

If you can't pay rent due to coronavirus-related circumstances, here's what you should do:

  • Put your case in writing: Declare, in writing, the reason you cannot pay your rent. The advocacy group Tenants Together created this sample letter you can use.
  • Provide specific documentation: Include documents that show your income has been impacted by the pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders. That could be a letter or text from your employer detailing a reduction in work hours, pay stubs showing a decrease in wages or some documentation demonstrating a loss of available work opportunity — like decreases in Lyft rides or Postmates deliveries.
  • Submit documents to your landlord or property manager: Ideally, you'd do this before rent is due. So make sure you get it in as soon as possible and no more than seven days after it's due.
  • Keep a copy of all documentation for your records: If your landlord decides to pursue the eviction, or take you to small claims court, you'll need these documents. Store them somewhere safe!
  • Reach out to a lawyer: To get ahead of any potential court proceeding, reach out to an attorney ahead of time.

How do local and statewide eviction moratoriums work?

The statewide eviction moratorium that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week does not prevent new evictions from being filed. Rather, i extends the amount of time a tenant has to respond to an eviction notices — from 5 days to 60 days — and only under certain conditions.

To qualify for that extension, you must provide documentation that proves you were unable to pay rent because of a coronavirus-related reason. For example:

  • If you're sick with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19
  • If you're caring for someone who's sick, or is suspected to have COVID-19.
  • If you have lost wages or had to miss work due to the statewide shelter-in-place order.
  • If you have had to miss work to care for a child who is no longer in school or daycare.

The moratorium does not impact evictions resulting from owner move-ins, which are still upheld under the Ellis Act, or any breach of lease not related to rent payments.

For local rules, it all depends on where you live. Below are just three of the city and county eviction orders that have recently been put in place. Check here for a more exhaustive list.

San Francisco:

Landlords are barred from removing tenants who can't pay rent in April if they can demonstrate that it's due to income or job loss related to COVID-19.

  • Tenants should provide written notice that they will not pay within 30 days of when rent was originally due. Separate notices must be provided for each missed rent payment for up to six months after the city's eviction moratorium order expires.
  • After providing the notice, tenants have one week to provide documentation showing the impact of the pandemic on their finances.

Those deadlines can also be extended. And a payment plan can be set up after the order expires. Further guidance for tenants and landlords can be found here.

Oakland:

The city's order bans evictions for any reason, with a few exceptions, and lasts until May 31, or through the end of the health crisis, if extended. It also protects renter against future evictions for nonpayment and bans late fees from being applied to missed rent due to coronavirus-related impacts.

  • Tenants are not required to inform their landlord they will not be paying rent to access these protections, but may want to do so anyway.
  • Tenants should also make sure they keep all documentation of how COVID-19 has impacted their income, in case their landlord decides to evict them later on. In the city of Oakland, documentation is not required to be protected, but is highly recommended.

Find the full order here.

Santa Clara County:

A temporary eviction moratorium — through May 31 — applies to all residential and commercial properties in Santa Clara County.

  • Tenants should still inform their landlords if they can't pay rent, and provide documentation of how COVID-19 has impacted their finances.
  • Once the moratorium ends, tenants have 120 days to pay back rent.
  • Landlords cannot charge late fees on unpaid rent during the moratorium.

What if I get an eviction notice?

If you do receive an eviction notice, get in touch with a lawyer as soon as possible. Many local legal aid offices are still operating — albeit remotely — and should have the best resources to help navigate through the particular rules in your city and county.

You can find a list of tenant resources here. Tenants Together has also compiled a list of resources for renters here and here.

KQED's Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari contributed to this report.