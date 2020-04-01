Stressed About Paying Your April Rent? Check Here First

It's the beginning of the month. And for many in the Bay Area, and throughout California, that brings up serious concerns about paying rent.

With stores closed, employees laid off or furloughed without pay and gigs cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many are struggling to make ends meet and unsure how to pay California's staggeringly high rents.

For the past month, local and state officials have been working to address those concerns with mixed success.

So what's available to tenants? Here's what we know.

Reminder: There is currently no rent freeze or moratorium on rent in California. So if you can't pay, action is likely required on your part.

And remember: Partial payment of rent does not prevent you from being evicted, unless you get a written agreement from your landlord or property manager.

Do I have to pay rent this month?

If you can afford it, yes.

State and local eviction moratoriums do not prevent rent from being due, and local officials are encouraging those who are healthy and employed to pay it.

What do I do if I can't pay rent?

If you can't pay rent due to coronavirus-related circumstances, here's what you should do: