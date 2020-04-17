'Haven't Hugged My Mom in a Month:' Kids of Health Care Workers Feel the Strain

On a recent visit, they went to a drive-thru burger joint and talked to each other from separate cars. Another time, the siblings walked to the school down the street from their house. The kids sat on one side of the stadium while their mom sat on the other, and they had breakfast together.

The coronavirus has also impacted Marina and Marshall’s bigger celebrations, too. Last week, Marina celebrated her 18th birthday without a big party, but her mom got a day off work and stood far away as Marina blew out her candles. Marina won’t get a high school graduation this year, either, but she said all of these milestones don’t mean as much as they did.

“We get to hear all the horror stories of the ER room,” said Marina. “You realize this is not something to joke around about. There are people who actually don’t get the same opportunities you do.”

Marina and Marshall say they’re worried about their mom, but say she’s one tough cookie.

“In all honesty, the best word I can say is ‘hardass,’” Marina said. “The joke with her has always been that it doesn't matter if you start to bleed or you break a bone, you just put a Band-Aid on it. But at the same time, she loves us and she tries to be there for us.”

“We have a more real connection, we have a more real perception of life as well,” she continued. “On the topic of death — we already know what she wants when she dies. It's a very normal conversation for us. We can talk about things like that because that's what she faces every day.”

Marina said watching her mom hasn’t inspired her to become a nurse — she said she values sleep too much. But she isn’t sleeping much these days. Instead she said she lays in bed at night, imagining the worst case scenarios of what could happen to her mom.

Marina has to be her mom’s alarm clock sometimes — calling to wake her up for a night shift. Other times, Marina and Marshall stay up late just for the opportunity to talk to their mom on the phone. They say they speak every day, asking when she’ll come home and telling her how much they miss her.





It’s been really hard for Tamu not to get to see her kids, she said.

“When the world is talking about social distancing, I go to an empty trailer after work and get to talk to my kids by phone,” she said. “I’m completely alone. I don’t get to see my friends. Or my family. I’m 100% alone. I don’t get to be a mom. I don’t get to be a friend. I don’t get to be an active participant in my family. I can’t even hug my kids.”

But Tamu says her kids are her heroes through all of this.

"I can only promise my kids that I will be safe and I will call them tomorrow. I just hope this is the one promise I don’t break. I hope this is over soon. I hope to have life back again," Tamu wrote in a text to KQED. "I can’t wait to sit on the couch with a kid on each side of me as I fall asleep holding them."

Health Complications. And Then, the Coronavirus Hit

Olivia Bye, 14, in San Leandro

Olivia Bye, 14, likes her independence. But since the coronavirus outbreak, she’s had to be even more self-sufficient than usual. Olivia’s mom, Berenice Perez, is an emergency room doctor at a hospital in Oakland, and works long hours either treating COVID-19 patients directly or doing administrative work to address the hospital’s response to the crisis. Olivia’s dad works in IT tech support, a job requiring him to go into the office each day.

Olivia says the transition to spending days home alone hasn’t been too difficult. She prepares easy meals like pasta and grilled cheese to get her through the day, which she spends attending Zoom classes in advance of her eighth grade graduation. Despite those adjustments, Olivia says the biggest challenge has been worrying about her mom.

“My mom doesn't like to talk about [the coronavirus] a whole lot when she comes [home] from work,” said Olivia. “Sometimes we’ll have discussions about it, but it's her whole life now. So when she comes home she likes to have a little break and not to think about it constantly because she already does at the hospital.”

Berenice takes diligent precautions to ensure she doesn’t spread the virus around the house. She follows a system of leaving her protective coverall outside the door, sealing it in a bag, throwing it in the laundry, and quickly hopping in the shower — all while cleaning the surfaces she’s touched along the way. She also occasionally eats dinner on the other side of the room and sleeps in Olivia’s older sister’s empty bed.