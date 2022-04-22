Land Back: The Indigenous Fight to Reclaim Stolen Lands

Millenia prior to contact with Colonizers, Indigenous Peoples throughout what is now North America and other parts of the globe were the sovereign caretakers of the land; each tribal nation with their own sustainable practices for obtaining natural resources, and mindful preventative measures that limited the chance of environmental catastrophes. However, with the onset of colonization, Indigenous Peoples were forcibly removed from the picture, and racist policies were enacted to prevent tribal nations from carrying out such traditional practices.

TEACHERS: Get your students in the discussion on KQED Learn, a safe place for middle and high school students to investigate controversial topics and share their voices. Click to see this video and lesson plan on KQED Learn. Check out the Reparations in California Project to understand the importance of Indigenous land reclamation as a form of reparations.

But some Indigenous communities are reclaiming their power by continuing to demonstrate that humans can share a reciprocal relationship with nature that minimizes negative impacts on the environment. Current research shows that areas managed by Indigenous communities are as equally healthy as some protected areas, like our National Parks. With a consistent track record of meeting the needs of the land, why isn’t the United States giving the land back to Indigenous Peoples to manage? And what are Indigenous communities doing to not only combat climate change but reclaim stolen land?

How Were Indigenous Peoples Removed From Their Ancestral Homelands?

Historically, Indigenous People are viewed as an inconvenience to Western expansion, and the creation of National Parks isn’t an exception to this narrative. Colonizers forcibly removed Native Americans from their ancestral homelands utilizing a variety of tactics: starving tribes by destroying their food sources, tricking tribal leaders into signing treaties, and murdering entire Indigenous communities. (Which, was perfectly legal and people were often monetarily compensated for doing this dirty work.) Between the 1600s through the early 1900s the government paid people the equivalent of $12,000 in today’s currency per scalp of each Indigenous man and HALF of that for each Indigenous woman.

What Is The Land Back Movement?