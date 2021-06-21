Students Use Podcasts To Investigate What Matters To Them

A year at home has given students a lot of time to think. Through KQED’s Podcasting With The California Report Youth Media Challenge, they got to speak their mind and practice audio storytelling. Using layered sounds to bring listeners in, they dove into topics that appealed to broad audiences and exposed them to new information. The result was youth-produced content that centered around what matters most to them.

Missed out submitting for this year’s showcase? Don’t worry, this challenge will be back in the fall! Come to our free workshop with PBS Student Reporting Labs on August 10 and 12 to learn how to implement this challenge in your classroom. For more media-making projects to engage your students across a spectrum of topics, check out all of KQED’s Youth Media Challenges.

Get Inspired

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s entries and browse the entire showcase!

Woodside Students Entering the Trades

Many students feel as if they’re expected to attend a 4-year university after graduation, but some have realized pursuing a career in skilled trades is the route for them. John B. and Jack F. of Woodside High School hear from students who have decided to follow this path of their choice.