Students Learn the Power of Sharing Their Own Stories

Through Perspectives, Students Across the Nation Learn Importance of Their Own Story
With a crazy school year nearly behind them, students across the country faced some major obstacles. They’ve used this time to gather their thoughts, and now they’re letting the world know their point-of-view through KQED’s Perspectives Youth Media Challenge. From Zoom school stress and FOMO to breakthroughs and introspection, they’ve grown and overcome many hurdles.
Producing Stories Like the Pros
Following the format of long-running KQED program Perspectives, students from California to New Jersey learned the editorial process behind creating essays for broadcast. They pitched their own stories based on their own life experiences, practiced script writing and editing, audio production and more. In addition to these hands-on skills, they’ve learned the importance and impact of telling their own story.
Nearly 500 entries have been submitted to our Youth Media Challenges so far, with more pieces being uploaded every day. Missed out submitting for this year’s showcase? Don’t worry, this challenge will be back in the fall! Come to our free workshop on June 29 and July 1 to learn how to implement this challenge in your classroom. For more media-making projects to engage your students across a spectrum of topics, check out all of KQED’s Youth Media Challenges.
Get Inspired