Students Learn the Power of Sharing Their Own Stories

Listen to some of the highlighted stories below, and browse the showcase here!

Cool Kid

It’s not new for kids to give into peer pressure in hopes of looking cool, leading teens into trouble. Hear from Wilfredo M. of De Anza High School on how reflecting on his personal growth over the years for this assignment has helped him become a better version of himself.

Bad Hair Day

“Through scripting and recording this whole story, I’ve become more aware of how much I’ve grown in the past three years,“ says Parvathy N. of Notre Dame High School. In her Perspective, she shares an experience that taught her the power of confidence.

Everything at Once

Dominic B. of Skyview High School takes us into the scenes of his life and highlights the ways ADHD has affected him in school.

Debate Like A Girl

Girls are held to unfair standards across so many fields, including high school debate teams. Anika G. of Notre Dame High School shares the double standards faced by her peers and her story of fighting back against it within this community.

Immigrant

America is a country of immigrants, including Matteo T. of Evergreen Valley High School. But they still face difficulties when they get here. In his Perspective, Matteo tells of the culture shock he felt in his first years in the U.S. and how he ultimately overcame his challenges.

Join us!

The Perspectives challenge is the perfect opportunity for middle and high school students to find their voice. Using curriculum resources that guide from brainstorming to submission, students have the freedom to speak what’s on their mind. All student submissions are published to the showcase, and some may be featured on KQED digital channels and in posts like this one!

