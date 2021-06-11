KQED is a proud member of
Youth Media Challenges

Students Learn the Power of Sharing Their Own Stories

Emiliano Villa
Through Perspectives, Students Across the Nation Learn Importance of Their Own Story

With a crazy school year nearly behind them, students across the country faced some major obstacles. They’ve used this time to gather their thoughts, and now they’re letting the world know their point-of-view through KQED’s Perspectives Youth Media Challenge. From Zoom school stress and FOMO to breakthroughs and introspection, they’ve grown and overcome many hurdles.

Producing Stories Like the Pros

Following the format of long-running KQED program Perspectives, students from California to New Jersey learned the editorial process behind creating essays for broadcast. They pitched their own stories based on their own life experiences, practiced script writing and editing, audio production and more. In addition to these hands-on skills, they’ve learned the importance and impact of telling their own story. 

Nearly 500 entries have been submitted to our Youth Media Challenges so far, with more pieces being uploaded every day. Missed out submitting for this year’s showcase? Don’t worry, this challenge will be back in the fall! Come to our free workshop on June 29 and July 1 to learn how to implement this challenge in your classroom. For more media-making projects to engage your students across a spectrum of topics, check out all of KQED’s Youth Media Challenges.

Get Inspired

Listen to some of the highlighted stories below, and browse the showcase here!

Cool Kid 

It’s not new for kids to give into peer pressure in hopes of looking cool, leading teens into trouble. Hear from Wilfredo M. of De Anza High School on how reflecting on his personal growth over the years for this assignment has helped him become a better version of himself.  

Bad Hair Day 

“Through scripting and recording this whole story, I’ve become more aware of how much I’ve grown in the past three years,“ says Parvathy N. of Notre Dame High School. In her Perspective, she shares an experience that taught her the power of confidence. 

Everything at Once 

Dominic B. of Skyview High School takes us into the scenes of his life and highlights the ways ADHD has affected him in school.

Debate Like A Girl

Girls are held to unfair standards across so many fields, including high school debate teams. Anika G. of Notre Dame High School shares the double standards faced by her peers and her story of fighting back against it within this community. 

Immigrant 

America is a country of immigrants, including Matteo T. of Evergreen Valley High School. But they still face difficulties when they get here. In his Perspective, Matteo tells of the culture shock he felt in his first years in the U.S. and how he ultimately overcame his challenges.

Join us! 

The Perspectives challenge is the perfect opportunity for middle and high school students to find their voice. Using curriculum resources that guide from brainstorming to submission, students have the freedom to speak what’s on their mind. All student submissions are published to the showcase, and some may be featured on KQED digital channels and in posts like this one! 

Learn how to implement this challenge with your students and create your own exemplar audio commentary at our two-part workshop on June 29 and July 1. Register here.