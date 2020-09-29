Hear From Students on Crucial Election 2020 Issues

This is part three of our Election 2020 student content blog series. See part one and part two.

As we enter the presidential debates, give students the opportunity to hear from their peers on the relevant issues. Young people are raising their voices and participating in KQED’s Let’s Talk About Election 2020 Youth Media Challenge. Add your students’ voices to the conversation and sign up for the challenge here.

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students through the inauguration in January 2021. Each audio or video commentary will be published on KQED Learn’s public showcase, and select pieces will be shared on KQED’s broadcast and digital channels through the end of the year.

This project comes with student and teacher supports to set your classroom up for success, whether you are in-person or remote this fall. The student sequence provides a step-by-step guide and the curricular toolbox for teachers is full of standards-aligned resources and sample lesson sequences.

Watch and listen to these examples to understand what students have to say about the central election issues.