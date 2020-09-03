KQED is a proud member of
Student Voices on Why the Election Matters to Them
Youth Media Challenges

Teresa Wierzbianska

This is part two of three in our Election 2020 student content blog series. See part one here.

Most teens will be too young to vote, but they know the outcomes of this election will impact them, so they are raising their voices and participating in KQED’s Let’s Talk About Election 2020 Youth Media Challenge. 

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students through the inauguration in January 2021. Each audio or video commentary will be published on KQED Learn’s public showcase, and select pieces will be shared on KQED’s broadcast and digital channels.

This project comes with student and teacher supports to set your classroom up for success, whether you are in-person or remote this fall. The student sequence provides a step-by-step guide and the curricular toolbox for teachers is full of standards-aligned resources and sample lesson sequences.

Watch and listen to these examples to understand what issues students across the country are most passionate about.

Olivia K. from Santa Rosa, CA makes a case for universal healthcare, drawing on her family’s experience of caring for her brother.
Universal Healthcare

Chalaun M. and Shayla Q. from Redford, MI share their experiences with discrimination around their racial identities.
Discrimination

Shaq H. from Wauwatosa, WI makes the case for why he thinks there should be stricter gun laws.
Stricter Gun Laws

Eaton H. from Pleasanton, CA discusses the implications of racism in America in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
Racism and the Coronavirus 

Yuvraj C. from New Paltz, NY connects his recent personal experience with Hurricane Isaias to a call for action around climate change.
Climate Change

To get your middle or high school students participating in the national conversation, sign up for the challenge here. This is a great project for humanities or STEM classes, including English, ELD, journalism, media arts, social studies and science.

Questions?  Email learn@kqed.org