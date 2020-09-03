Student Voices on Why the Election Matters to Them

This is part two of three in our Election 2020 student content blog series. See part one here.

Most teens will be too young to vote, but they know the outcomes of this election will impact them, so they are raising their voices and participating in KQED’s Let’s Talk About Election 2020 Youth Media Challenge.

The challenge is open to all middle and high school students through the inauguration in January 2021. Each audio or video commentary will be published on KQED Learn’s public showcase, and select pieces will be shared on KQED’s broadcast and digital channels.

This project comes with student and teacher supports to set your classroom up for success, whether you are in-person or remote this fall. The student sequence provides a step-by-step guide and the curricular toolbox for teachers is full of standards-aligned resources and sample lesson sequences.

Watch and listen to these examples to understand what issues students across the country are most passionate about.