KQED's award-winning restaurant review series Check, Please! Bay Area launched in 2005 with a simple premise: to welcome local diners — not professional restaurant critics — to share their favorite Bay Area restaurants. Each week, host Leslie Sbrocco joins three local diners who recommend their can't-miss dining destinations. After anonymously trying each other’s restaurant picks, the guests come on the show to champion, celebrate and even critique their experiences with humor, enthusiasm, and authentic conversation.Looking for a comprehensive list of every restaurant featured on Check, Please! Bay Area? Visit our(now online in beta!), a robust tool highlighting more than 470 video-based restaurant reviews from the everyday people who appeared as guests on the show dating back 17 years.