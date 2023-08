Josh Decolongon is the Engagement Producer for KQED Food and Check, Please! Bay Area. The co-founder of Endless West, a San Francisco based startup that creates alcoholic libations molecule by molecule, Josh has spent a decade in the food and wine industry. He has previously appeared in The Wall Street Journal and Vice News; he has also been featured in SFGate and Thrillist for his wine videos and infographics, which are popular on Instagram . In addition, he created a beverage and culture zine called Botelya , which focuses on queer and BIPOC perspectives in the industry. You can regularly find him documenting San Francisco’s Castro Community Benefit District as their social media coordinator. Originally hailing from Canada’s west coast, Josh enjoys experimenting with flavors for a new cocktail or finding the next exciting wine pairing.