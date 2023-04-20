'I Can Be 100% of Both': A Mixed-Race Teen's Advice on Navigating Multiracial Identity

It can really help to connect with other young people who have similar experiences, who know what it means to stand on that “awkward middle ground,” he said. That’s why Yates started HumSub Global Teen and the podcast — he sees these as ways to build community even if there aren’t a lot of other mixed-race kids at school or in a particular neighborhood.

“I hope to make it a little bit easier,” he said. “Whatever I say can resonate with somebody else, and then they can then feel like, ‘OK, I should share my voice.’”

3. Reframe your thinking

For a long time, Yates felt like his mixed-race identity meant that he wasn’t “enough” of either parts of his heritage. Thinking that way always made him feel left out, like he wasn’t “as Indian” as some of his cousins, but also that he didn’t quite fit in with his white family either. But over time, what felt like a deficit has shifted in his mind to become a strength.

“I can relate to [multiple groups] and that’s actually something really special that so few people can do,” Yates said. “I should feel lucky, honored [to] be a part of many groups.”

When he thinks about his identity this way, Yates said being mixed feels like a superpower. He can understand the perspectives of multiple groups of people, fit in with them and build bridges across communities.

4. Define yourself before others define you

Like it or not, people are often trying to figure out other people’s racial identities, Yates said. He’s found that coming up with a clear statement for himself about who he is allows him to retain the power of definition, which is his right.

“[If you] are fairly racially ambiguous like me, there always will be an explanatory element to your experience,” Yates said. “Figuring out at least a very basic, concise way of representing yourself, and a brief explanation, can then lead to further discussion.”

Figuring out that brief explanation can be tricky, so Yates recommends starting the conversation with parents, trusted friends and others who identify as mixed. Those conversations can build up confidence until being mixed race is a point of pride.

“There [are] so many ways in which other people are trying to tell us how to identify,” said Yates. “And so just reclaiming that and being like, ‘Well, this is how I’m going to identify.’ If you set a firm answer down, then other people will back off and you can really own that.”

