Applying for FAFSA in 2023 Will Be Different. What to Know (Including Deadlines)

“It’s a massive change, but the whole FAFSA is going to look different,” said Debbie Raucher, the Director of Education at John Burton Advocates for Youth, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of foster youth in California. The delayed application opening date is designed to allow the California Student Aid Commission more time to make changes to the FAFSA application form after the passing of the FAFSA Simplification Act.

As for that as-yet-unconfirmed date when applications can begin, “It’s going to open up at some time in December,” said Lemus. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the date just yet, but that does, of course, impact timing in terms of submitting the application,” he noted.

However for students in California, there’s at least some good news — the state priority deadline to file the FAFSA has been moved from March to April 2, 2024, which gives people a little bit more time because of the delay. This includes private schools in California too.

The original Oct. 1 deadline will be back for the next application cycle.

The deadline for the Cal Grant, a California-specific form of financial aid allocation that doesn’t require any repayment but must be applied for through FAFSA (or the CA Dream Act), is still September 2. Read more about eligibility requirements for the Cal Grant.

Starting in 2023, your FAFSA application isn’t as long

The original FAFSA application was over 100 questions. Now, as of this year, it is going to be fewer than 50 questions, Lemus said.

“It’s always been super, super long,” said Lemus of the application. “I’m someone that filled it out myself when I was in high school and in college and I just remember it being a stressful period of time,” he said.

FAFSA’s infamous length, said Lemus, can be a deterrent — “especially for folks that their families might not be as comfortable with filling out these applications, or just aware of all the terminology.”

“So some of the changes that are being looked at are making those questions easier to understand, and lessening the questions,” Lemus said.

The new FAFSA will be connected to data from the Internal Revenue Service to automatically populate that tax information in the forms, confirmed Lemus. “So it’ll save a lot of time and it’ll just actually populate from the information that the family’s able to provide, instead of a lot of the manual entry that a lot of folks are used to,” he said.

Some questions being taken out include inquiries on drug convictions.

FAFSA now has new ways to measure eligibility for student aid

There is a new metric to determine how much a student can qualify for aid, said Shelveen Ratnam, a spokesperson for the California Student Aid Commission.

The Student Aid Index (SAI) will replace the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) that was generated by the FAFSA, and is “a metric to understand the relative amount that the formula estimates a student can contribute,” Ratnam told KQED in an email. “The SAI will help inform how much federal aid, and in some instances other institutional aid, for which a student might qualify.”

Expected Family Contribution was something of a misleading name, said Ratnam, because it did not truly reflect the cost someone would be paying for college by including factors like student loan interest.

Ratnam also said that the EFC also factored in how many other college students were in a family — which could negatively impact someone’s eligibility for financial aid. The new Student Aid Index does not do this.

SAI also has a larger range, meaning students with larger financial needs have more chances for more aid (PDF).

“With the SAI, applicants can receive an SAI below $0, with the lowest being negative $1500, which would help make it easier for financial aid counselors to determine a student’s financial need,” said Ratnam. “With the previous EFC, the lowest an applicant would receive would be $0.”

The equation of determining financial need is by subtracting your SAI from your cost of attendance.

More applicants now qualify for grants through FAFSA

The Federal Pell Grant will also be expanded to more students, linking eligibility to family size and federal poverty level.

You can use this website (PDF) to look up your situation and income to gauge how much aid you can get.

The SAI kicks in here too, as students who don’t qualify for Pell Grants based on income may qualify based on SAI.

“FAFSA simplification and the new SAI expands eligibility for Pell Grants to more students and increases the numbers of students that will qualify for a maximum Pell Grant,” Ratnam said. “Students with two parents whose adjusted gross income is less [than] or equal to 175% of the poverty line and 225% of the poverty line for a single-parent household now qualify for the maximum Pell Grant.”

Another change: “Additionally, incarcerated students will regain the ability to receive a Pell Grant,” confirmed Ratnam.

Is anything changing about the California Dream Act to accompany these FAFSA changes?

The California Dream Act — which provides aid for undocumented students — will likely also be streamlined in the future to mirror the FAFSA. It will open in December, around the same to-be-announced date that the 2023 FAFSA application opens.

“We are the ones, here at the California Student Commission, that administer the California Dream Act application,” Lemus said. “So we actually are the ones that can go ahead and change it.”

With the arrival of the Better FAFSA application, the California Student Commission is now also looking at how to similarly streamline and simplify the California Dream Act for 2023, said Lemus.

“As every year goes by, we’re listening for feedback and so we’re constantly wanting to make updates as they come up,” said Lemus. “But what we’re looking at is also waiting on the updates to see what the FAFSA is going to look like, to see how we can streamline the California Dream Act.”

In short: there may be something of a waiting game for hopeful California Dream Act applicants to find out exactly how that process will work.