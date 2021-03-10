Newsom Aims for 'Brighter Days Ahead' in State of State Address

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his annual state of the state address on Tuesday, speaking of “brighter days ahead” for the state, after a pandemic year that reshaped life for millions of Californians — and left the governor on shaky political footing.

In his speech, Newsom made plain his priorities for the year ahead: “Getting kids back to school, getting shots in arms, and getting the economy back on its feet.”

Those three goals will go a long way in determining whether the governor can rebound from a dip in public approval and survive a potential recall election.

Newsom’s address, delivered in primetime from a nearly empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, broke format with the traditional remarks made to a crowded chamber of legislators in the state Assembly.

The choice of venue was as much about symbolism as safety: the state’s death toll from COVID-19 nearly matches the ballpark’s capacity.