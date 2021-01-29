Newsom Signs Legislation to Extend Statewide Eviction Protections Through June

“The issue of evictions, the issue of this moment and the economic anxiety that so many people are struggling and suffering through, is the issue, and we have not lost sight of that,” Newsom said Friday before signing the pair of bills. “This is a significant moment. Not only extending protections that were due to expire this Sunday ... but also providing mercy relief: $2.6 billion, drawing down those federal supports.”

But the move is risky because of two big unknowns: Is $2.6 billion enough to cover all of the unpaid rent in the state, and how many landlords will take the deal? If landlords refuse the deal, the state would pay off only 25% of tenants' unpaid rent to make sure they qualify for eviction protections.

No one knows for sure how much unpaid rent there is in California, the nation's most populous state, with nearly 40 million people. Estimates range from a high of $3.6 billion — from the advocacy group Housing NOW! California — to a low of $400 million from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.

Last year, Newsom signed a law that banned tenants from being evicted for not paying their rent during the coronavirus, but only if they paid at least 25% of what they owed after Sept. 1. The move prevented what many feared would be an “eviction tsunami," but still required tenants to repay their debts, empowering landlords to take them to court to recoup their money.

Those protections would have expired on Monday. SB 91 extends those protections through at least June 30 — retaining the 25% minimum requirement — while also giving landlords and tenants the opportunity for a clean slate.