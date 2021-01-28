Protesters Block San Jose Courthouse in Demand for Stronger State Eviction Protections

A small group of demonstrators sat in front of the courthouse doors, their arms linked, to prevent people from entering.

Eduardo Torres was among those blocking the doors.

"I'm tired of seeing families being evicted," he said, "especially during a pandemic. It's really just heartbreaking."

Torres, 42, is a tenants' rights organizer. He says he's frustrated with loopholes in state and local law that allow evictions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, despite moratoriums designed to prevent them.

The courthouse remained closed through most of the morning as the protest continued. After several hours, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies removed the demonstrators who were blocking the doors, escorting them into the building in zip-tie handcuffs. In all, nine protesters were arrested for disrupting court operations, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then drove the remaining protesters off the courthouse courtyard toward the sidewalk.

“The vast majority of protestors appeared to be there for legitimate concerns, however there was a small group of individuals who were clearly there to incite violence and violate the Court Order,” Sgt. Michael Low, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said in an email.

There were at least 527 evictions in the Bay Area from the start of the statewide coronavirus lockdown on March 19 through the end of December, according to data collected by KQED and CalMatters from sheriffs' offices in the Bay Area’s nine counties.

At least 145 of those evictions — the most of any county in the region — took place in Santa Clara County. Tenants' attorneys say that figure is an undercount, since most tenants leave or get locked out before law enforcement ever gets involved.

“We are here to demand from the sheriff no evictions during the pandemic,” said Betty Gabaldon, a tenant organizer. She called on Superior Court Judge Deborah Ryan to “halt all eviction proceedings during the pandemic, and for Gov. Gavin Newsom to pass a stronger eviction moratorium.”

In September, lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 3088, which prevents tenants impacted by the pandemic from being immediately evicted for non-payment of rent — a protection that expires on Jan. 31. On Monday, Newsom and key legislators introduced Senate Bill 91, which extends those protections through the end of June.

The new bill, like the previous one, requires tenants to continue paying at least 25% of their rent. It also permits evictions for various other reasons, including minor breaches of the lease, nuisance allegations, health and safety violations, and when properties are removed from the rental market.