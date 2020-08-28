Newsom Announces New Statewide Eviction Moratorium – But Major Concessions May Threaten Tenants

The bill comes right under the wire, as Monday marks the end of the legislative session. The Senate is poised to vote on the COVID-19 relief act on Monday, but the bill will face a high hurdle – a two-thirds majority – to pass. Then it will make its way back to the Assembly for a final vote and the governor’s signature.

On Friday, Newsom said at his noon press conference he was "pleased" and "grateful" that "people that don't always see eye to eye, don't always agree," came together across their differences to create a compromise bill to help tenants.

They "worked very hard over a long period of weeks, not just days," he said, "to accommodate not only for tenants, millions of people at risk of eviction, to accommodate for timing when those evictions will occur, to accommodate for small landlords that rightfully are concerned about not being able to pay their mortgages."

Both previous tenant protection bills, AB 1436 and Senate Bill 1410, authored by Sen. Anna M. Caballero, D-Salinas, are now off the table. Caballero, Chiu, Newsom, and advocates for tenants and landlords hammered out the compromise bill over the last few weeks.

How it Works

Notably, the legislation doesn't stop all evictions. And the provisions to protect renters come with timelines attached.

Here are the main tenant protection provisions in the bill:

Any rent missed between March 1 and August 31 will be converted to civil debt. This means landlords can take tenants to small claims court for any missed rent – but they can't evict you for not paying it. Protections with a caveat: Rents missed between Sept. 1 and January 31 are a different story, however. Tenants must pay 25% of rent within that period, or else they'll be open to eviction. The remaining 75% of their rent is treated as a civil debt, just like the provision for missed rent from between March 1 and August 31.

Caveats and Concessions

A former version of this compromise bill – Assembly Bill 1436 – also authored by Chiu, would've allowed anyone to file an attestation that they were experiencing a pandemic-caused financial hardship to qualify for eviction protection. Now, that requirement is tighter.

Perjury: Under the new version of the bill, tenants must swear under penalty of perjury that they are enduring a pandemic-related hardship. Tenant advocates are worried that may scare off undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable populations from filing for those protections in the first place.

Despite concerns from tenant organizations, the California Apartment Association, representing landlords, were supportive of the compromise.