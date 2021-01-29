KQED is a proud member of
New EDD Audit Details Mismanagement, Billions in Fraud
Forum

New EDD Audit Details Mismanagement, Billions in Fraud

52 min
Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

In a report released Thursday, the California state auditor finds the Employment Development Department (EDD) has failed to fix a fraud problem that the agency itself admitted could reach $30 billion. And another audit earlier this week found that inefficiency at the EDD continues to result in delays to benefits, and that the department has failed to correct the ongoing issues. We talk with EDD spokesperson Loree Levy about the agency’s fraud problem and its delays and missteps in processing legitimate claims. And we’ll take your unemployment benefits questions.

EDD Website

Guests:

Loree Levy, deputy director of public affairs, California Employee Development Department

