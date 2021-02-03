Another Poll Finds Better News for Governor Gavin Newsom

There are two respected, statewide, nonpartisan pollsters in California: The Public Policy Institute of California and the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley. As Newsom faces the increasing likelihood of a recall election, those polls are not in an unusual disagreement about how Californians feel about the governor.
In two surveys, conducted during an almost identical time period last month, the pollsters found very different states of affairs for California's increasingly embattled governor.
One day after the UC Berkeley poll found Governor Gavin Newsom's approval rating underwater, the public policy institute released results indicating he's still largely liked by California voters.