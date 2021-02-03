Another Poll Finds Better News for Governor Gavin Newsom

And the public policy institute poll also shows Californians feel confident that Newsom and lawmakers can tackle the pandemic issue. About six-in-ten Californians, and likely voters, say they can work together and accomplish a lot, a number similar to last January, pre-pandemic.

One of the main issues plaguing Newsom and other policymakers is the ongoing debate on how to handle school reopening — but two-thirds (67%) of adults surveyed still approve of Newsom’s $2 billion proposals to encourage schools to reopen.

That's his Safe Schools for All plan, which would bring back in-classroom learning for students from preschool to second grade and those who are most vulnerable and have special needs beginning this month, with older elementary students following in March. Schools would get at least $450 per student if they agreed to requirements for COVID-19 testing and negotiated a pandemic safety plan with their employee unions.

The plan requires approval from lawmakers, who’ve so far been unwilling to give it. In recent hearings, some legislators called for pushing back the timeline. The plan also received pushback from the superintendents of the state’s largest school districts, including Oakland and San Francisco, who argued it could worsen inequalities between affluent districts and large, urban districts like theirs.