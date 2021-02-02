Poll Finds Newsom's Approval Plummeting As Recall Looms

But when it comes to how vulnerable the governor would be to a recall campaign, DiCamillo said the poll results are inconclusive.

Even with his plummeting approval rating, DiCamillo said, Newsom is in a much better position than was Gray Davis, the last governor to be recalled in California: Davis hit an all-time low of 22% that fall, just before he was recalled.

Additionally, 49% of those polled said they think a recall election would be a bad thing for the state; as opposed to 36% who said it would be a positive development.

But even in 2003, DiCamillo said, when Davis' approval ratings were rock bottom, voters didn't like the idea of what he called a "disruptive" recall election.

He said the more telling number in regard to Newsom's shot at surviving a recall is how respondents said they would vote if the question was on the ballot today: 46% said they'd vote to retain Newsom as governor; 36% said they would remove him.

"But a relatively large proportion — 19% — are undecided," he said "That's much, much higher than what we saw in 2003 with Gray Davis. People had opinions one way or the other in the early going on his recall. I think voters here are kind of waiting and seeing how things unfold with regard to the pandemic."

Whatever happens in the coming months, DiCamillo said, it's unlikely Newsom will be able to recapture those sky-high approval ratings he enjoyed as recently as last fall.

"You know, he used to have a 65% approval rating. Now it's in the mid-40s," he said. "You certainly can rebound when things get better, but it's unusual for someone to regain their former high-level job approval. ... I'm not expecting this governor to get back to those levels of approval any time soon."

The poll was conducted online from Jan. 23-29, in English and Spanish, among 10,357 registered California voters. The sampling error is +/-2 percentage points.