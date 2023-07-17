Bay Area youth invited to join new KQED show

Applications Now Open

KQED, the San Francisco Bay Area’s leading public media station, is creating a brand-new show for a teen audience! We are recruiting a crew of creatives ages 16-21 to develop the series from the ground up. You’ll be working collaboratively with a group of peers and seasoned KQED producers to come up with a show concept and produce the content.

Lights, camera, action! We’re looking for a diverse range of roles and experiences to build out our team. Depending on your interests, you could be on camera, on a mic, writing stories, behind the scenes or all three! This is a paid opportunity to work collaboratively on the production team.

About KQED

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS member station based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services, and award-winning digital video series and podcasts including Bay Curious, Rightnowish, If Cities Could Dance, Deep Look and Above the Noise.

Time Commitment

4 hours per week plus 1 full Saturday per month

Project Duration : 1 year with individual check-ins every 3 months

Our production will run for one calendar year. We will have individual check-ins every 3 months, at which point we welcome you to evaluate your personal schedules and determine your availability to continue working on the project.

Meetings and Location

We will have a mix of in-person and hybrid meetings during production of this project. The Saturday team meetings will be held at KQED headquarters located at 2601 Mariposa Street San Francisco, CA 94110. (See these tips for how to get to KQED.)

Is this project a good fit for me?

Do you love telling stories?

Do you like working in a community of creators?

Are you curious and like learning new things?

Do you enjoy working with people from diverse backgrounds?

Do you want to be part of a show that can reach a large audience?

Are you committed to being the best version of yourself possible?

Do you love working on a team AND doing self-guided projects?

If so, here are some interests and experiences we are seeking

Creative problem-solving skills

The ability to work collaboratively within a variety of different roles

Experience writing and creating media in a variety of formats and on different platforms

Experience using digital media production equipment and post-production tools, which can include anything from social media applications to high end professional software.

Experience/interest in conducting online research, including fact-checking, identifying credible sources, and spotting misinformation and disinformation

Knowledge and experience creating content for audiences on different social media platforms

We welcome applicants who may not have extensive experience in all of these areas but are eager to learn and grow these skills.

Applications due Monday, August 7, 2023 at midnight Pacific Time.

In the application form, you’ll be asked to provide:

Cover letter (see template)

If you are under 18, guardian contact information.

Optional: 1-2 examples of media you’ve created or writing you’ve done (e.g. for a class or for your own social media channel)

Any Questions? Contact youthmedia@kqed.org