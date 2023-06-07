How Do Tech Companies Use Design Tricks To Keep You Hooked?

What is the history of UX design?

In the 90’s as a graduate student at Stanford, BJ Fogg ran the first-ever series of experiments to discover how computers could change people’s attitudes and behaviors. The idea behind Fogg’s work is that computers can be designed so that they influence the behavior of the people who use them. This is called “User Experience” (UX) or “User Interface” (UI). Around the same time, Google was discovering if they analyzed search history, they could help with spelling errors in searches as they continued to explore this data they realized it had surprising power to predict things about us.

What’s the impact of these design tricks?

Design tricks are used to keep people on their devices for as long as possible so tech companies can collect user data that they can sell to third-party companies for profit. It’s a big part of how companies make their money. However, these tricks aren’t just keeping us glued to our devices; they can also heavily influence our thoughts and ideas about ourselves and the way we see the world around us. This can be especially true for younger people who have grown up having so much access to information with social media.

