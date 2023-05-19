Bay Area Teens Take Over KQED TV

KQED was proud to pilot the Youth Takeover television Interstitials project during the 2023 Youth Takeover Week. Five pieces produced by Bay Area youth were broadcast over KQED 9 and KQED+ a total of 86 times from April 24 to 28. These pieces cover topics spanning responsible pet adoption to gun violence in schools and a personal reflection on growing up mixed-race. You can watch all five stories from these brave and talented young people below:

SirJell discusses his experience as a mixed race teen, embracing the rich blend of cultures and traditions, but also facing a unique set of challenges.

Roe v Wade Overturning by Abigail E.

Abigail reflects on the sweeping consequences that the overturning of Roe v Wade has had on women in the United States.

Pets in Need by Maya W.

Maya interviews the program director at Pets in Need, a Bay Area pet adoption organization, to investigate the growing issue of euthanasia in overcrowded shelters.

CA Wildfire by Katie O.

Kate urges lawmakers to look for more long-term solutions to wildfires in California, like controlled burns of high fire-risk areas, which research has shown to decrease fire danger.

Mass Shootings by Nora S.

Nora explores why stricter gun laws are important in order to keep Californians safe and advocates for new regulations on concealed carry permits.