Youth Media Challenges

Earth Month: Students’ Solutions for Saving the World

Saba Tauqir
This Earth Month, we bring you a collection of youth perspectives calling for reforms to protect the planet for future generations. The image, audio, and video-based projects below display Gen-Z’s passion for environmental activism—these youth insist climate change is already affecting us today, and they are inspired to find solutions to protect the planet and its biodiversity. Listen to their stories and share the ones which resonate the most with your classroom and community.

All of the pieces were written and produced using the free KQED Youth Media Challenge curriculum. Find thousands more youth voices on the Youth Media Challenge Showcase, where middle and high school students are sharing issues and topics that matter to them.

Climate Change Is Here

The Change We Need

Solutions To Save the Future

Are you a STEM teacher?

Middle and high school STEM educators around the country are using media to enhance project-based learning and help students creatively communicate their STEM learning. As seen in the media pieces above, students thrive when their voices and choices are reflected in the classroom.

Grab the free curriculum for the Call for Change Youth Media Challenge, which empowers students to step up as advocates for causes that matter to them. Our standards alignment helps make student learning visible while practicing NGSS and CCSS skills.

See more examples of STEM projects on the Youth Media Challenge Showcase.

Teaching ELA, Digital Media, or another subject?

The Call for Change challenge works across subject areas, from health to humanities to digital art. For more examples of how media-making enhances project-based learning, see how art projects in humanities classes can help students practice communication through informed imagery. Students can also dive into personal narrative projects, uncovering family history and sharing what community means to them.

