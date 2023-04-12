How Does Electronic Waste Impact the Environment?

If you take your e-waste to a collection site or recycler, then those electronics are likely taken to a recycling facility and processed there. E-waste is tricky to recycle because there are so many different types that all contain a different mix of materials, some of which is toxic. At a recycling facility, it’s often sorted, and data is deleted from devices. Some devices or components can be refurbished or reused, while others will be processed. This can mean that parts like metals and plastics can be separated out, and then sold to smelters to go back into manufacturing. But, sometimes recyclers end up shipping old electronics overseas to developing countries– where they do not have strict environmental and safety standards. This exposes workers and the environment to those toxic substances, which has created massive environmental and health problems. The World Health Organization estimates that 18 million children work at these dangerous e-waste dump sites around the globe.

What should you do with your old electronics?

Dropping your electronics off at an e-stewards certified recycler is one of the best ways to ensure your e-waste won’t go overseas and will be handled responsibly. E-steward-certified recyclers have pledged to not ship their stuff overseas, and handle the waste in an environmentally sound way. They have surprise inspections to make sure they are doing so.

What is a circular economy?

A circular economy is an antithesis of designing for the dump. Instead of extracting raw materials from the earth, making something, and then dumping it when you’re done with it, you would reuse and recycle materials and use those materials in the manufacturing process so that you are generating less waste and extracting fewer raw materials from the earth. E-waste recycling is part of the circular economy.

