Above the Noise

How Can Parasocial Relationships Affect Your Life?

Lauren Farrar
Do you feel a special connection with a famous person? You might be in a parasocial relationship. Parasocial relationships are one-sided relationships between a media viewer and someone famous like an actor, musician, athlete, or influencer. Parasocial relationships can have benefits. For example, hearing about an athlete's struggle with depression might inspire fans to address their own mental health concerns. On the other hand, parasocial relationships are one-sided by definition. This can cause problems, especially if they take the place of real-life relationships.

TEACHERS: Bring Above the Noise into your middle or high school classroom with free lesson plans, viewing guide, transcripts and more for all episodes on PBS Learning Media.

Why do some people form parasocial relationships?

There are a few different ideas for why some people might form these bonds. One theory is called parasocial attachment theory, which suggests that forming parasocial relationships has a lot to do with your attachment style. Attachment styles describe how you relate to people and it’s thought to be influenced by how you bonded with your caregivers when you were young. People with avoidant attachment styles tend to not form these types of relationships, whereas people with more anxious and secure attachment styles tend to have a wider variety of parasocial relationships.

What are some benefits of parasocial relationships?

Parasocial relationships can actually help motivate positive changes and well-being for some people. The tween and teen years in particular are a time when people tend to form parasocial relationships, and some research suggests those relationships can help with identity formation and autonomy. Some research has found that when celebrities share their mental health struggles, can motivate people to seek out information about mental health and make people feel like they are part of an in-group that might have similar struggles. Additionally, some research suggests that parasocial relationships can actually help decrease prejudice and stereotypes.

What are some of the downsides of parasocial relationships?

Parasocial relationships can be problematic if they interfere with or take the place of real-life relationships. For example, research has found that they can contribute to anxiety, loneliness, and social isolation, especially if they involve social media. And there’s research that suggests that intense parasocial relationships can be linked to addiction to social media platforms. And if someone feels a parasocial connection to someone who displays problematic or negative behavior or traits, then that person might also pick up some of those things as well.

