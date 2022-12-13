Students Make Media to Share Stories of Family & Community

Students around the country are using media to share core memories, unearth their family history, and redefine what community means to them.

Audio and video projects help students share their stories, build writing, listening and speaking skills, and forge connections in the classroom and beyond. This makes for an immersive creative process for students and a compelling viewing experience for their audience, whether that is their teachers, families, or wider community.

This spring, revamp your family history project or personal narrative project with the Perspectives Youth Media Challenge. Our free, modifiable curriculum gives students structure and support as they take their writing from page to production. This project is perfect for middle and high school ELA, humanities, and creative writing classes.

Find inspiration in the exemplary student pieces below from our Youth Media Showcase.

Uncovering Family History

Native American History A conversation with her grandmother ignites Amanda’s passion for including authentic Native American history in school curriculum .

The Burning Bullet Disaster Summer's podcast shares a scary yet defining moment from her dad's childhood.

My Family’s History Adrian’s interview with his mom helped him connect with her by understanding the challenges she faced throughout her life.

Redefining Community & Family

The Best of Both Sides Hayley shares the stark differences between the two sides of her family, and how their different traditions have taught her to be open-minded and adaptable.

Kinda Different Arjun reflects on the importance of having friends who you can share your culture with, even if you don’t share the same backgrounds.

My Tia Samantha reflects on how her aunt filled an important role in her childhood and taught her the meaning of selflessness in parenthood.

The Watcher Nikko explains how watching his older siblings struggle with drug abuse has shown him the importance of being a good role model for his little sister.



"Where Are You From?"

Technically Related Gijeong’s visit to his birth country taught him that family isn’t defined only through bloodlines .

Hope of a Family Yara reflects on the challenge of growing up as a first-generation child of immigrants, and what her single mother’s sacrifices have meant for her.

How Culture Has An Impact Hannah shares how the question “Where are you from?” haunted her until she learned to embrace her heritage as a Dominican.

A Colombian Living in the United States Natalia documents the life-changing experience of moving from Colombia to California and the way this has helped her become more independent.

Language & Community

Communication Crisis After a long time of struggling with her self-esteem, Kayla learned to accept that it’s okay to learn Vietnamese slowly.

Close the Gap Amy and Tina interview students and parents about the clash of cultures that happens in immigrant families.

I Can’t Read Anna’s trip to China taught her the importance of language when connecting to her culture and family.

