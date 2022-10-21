KQED Education Annual Report 2021-2022 School Year

Download the 2021-22 KQED Education annual report.

Our north star in KQED’s education department is to elevate diverse youth voices. We do this in many different ways, from hosting a Youth Takeover of KQED every spring, to mentoring young people on our Youth Advisory Board, to helping educators learn and practice their own skills in media analysis and media making so they can support their students.

This year we’ve advanced toward our north star in some really exciting ways, deepening the role young people play at KQED both in our work and in our physical headquarters. In this report covering highlights from the past school year, you’ll read about how we worked with them to co-produce live youth media events, brought them into KQED HQ to record in our studios, and even had our first-ever youth co-host of Forum.

But even as we create opportunities for youth to shine, we are all still navigating educational settings that continue to be impacted by the pandemic and world events. This reality has tested even our most dedicated educators and taken a toll on youth mental health. It has made clear that we need young people to be part of creating solutions to the challenges our communities face. Additionally, this intense and ever-changing landscape highlights the need for content that reflects the critical questions young people are asking about important issues. All of this informs the work we do at KQED and how we choose to meet the needs of our community.

Download our annual report to learn more about all the different ways we are successfully serving our community, check out our full suite of free services and resources, and sign up for our educator newsletter.

We are so grateful to do this work and appreciate all of you who partner with us to make it happen. If you don’t yet partner with us, reach out – we’d love to talk with you!