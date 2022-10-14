KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Above the Noise

Coping With Stress In School and Life

Annelise Wunderlich
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

School can be stressful. So can friendships. And let's not forget family, right? KQED's Above the Noise series created this compilation of some of our favorite episodes that address mental health issues that many students face as a reminder to reflect and take care of ourselves.

TEACHERS: Get your students in the discussion on KQED Learn, a safe place for middle and high school students to investigate controversial topics and share their voices. Click to see these videos and lesson plans on KQED Learn.

Homework In High School: How Much Is Too Much?

Work-life balance is something that many of us, not only students, struggle with. The current expectation of students within the United States is that they can attend class AND complete their homework, while still maintaining a social life. (Not even taking into account any extracurricular activities, jobs, hobbies, or unexpected events!). With the increasingly busy lives of students, homework is getting harder and harder for them to manage. We hear directly from students and teachers about their perspectives.

Why Is Gen Z The Loneliest Generation…Ever?

Sponsored

A sense of belonging is critical to the health of students’ mental and emotional well-being. We unpack what actually happens in your brain when you’re experiencing loneliness with psychologist and TikToker, Dr. Justin Puder; and how to develop helpful strategies for students to navigate feelings of loneliness. The video also features students sharing their experiences and reflections on why Gen Z is so lonely, and how social media can both help with connection and make us feel more isolated.

Who Gets Imposter Syndrome, And How Do You Deal With It?

Imposter syndrome is the persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts or skills. As we go through life we all have to deal with imposter syndrome in one way or another. The vast majority of individuals suffering from imposter syndrome don’t have the know-how to counteract these negative mental loops. This episode goes into detail about the 5 subgroups of imposter syndrome, why we suffer from imposter syndrome, as well as some useful advice to break from these mindsets. We also talk to a first-generation college student about his experiences with imposter syndrome, and how common feelings of “not being enough” can be for students who are the first in their families to attend college.

How Does Being Popular In High School Affect Your Future?

When you’re in high school, it can seem like being popular is the most important thing in the world. But what happens to people who are popular in high school after they graduate? When you are young the pressures of trying to be popular can weigh heavily on your shoulders. For some of us pursuing popularity is an all-consuming mission even to the point of detriment. We cover two main forms of popularity - status and likeability - and how they each have different impacts over the long run.

SOURCES

Check out our entire playlist of Mental Health related topics on Above the Noise here. 