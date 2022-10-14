Coping With Stress In School and Life

A sense of belonging is critical to the health of students’ mental and emotional well-being. We unpack what actually happens in your brain when you’re experiencing loneliness with psychologist and TikToker, Dr. Justin Puder; and how to develop helpful strategies for students to navigate feelings of loneliness. The video also features students sharing their experiences and reflections on why Gen Z is so lonely, and how social media can both help with connection and make us feel more isolated.

Who Gets Imposter Syndrome, And How Do You Deal With It?

Imposter syndrome is the persistent inability to believe that one's success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one's own efforts or skills. As we go through life we all have to deal with imposter syndrome in one way or another. The vast majority of individuals suffering from imposter syndrome don’t have the know-how to counteract these negative mental loops. This episode goes into detail about the 5 subgroups of imposter syndrome, why we suffer from imposter syndrome, as well as some useful advice to break from these mindsets. We also talk to a first-generation college student about his experiences with imposter syndrome, and how common feelings of “not being enough” can be for students who are the first in their families to attend college.

How Does Being Popular In High School Affect Your Future?

When you’re in high school, it can seem like being popular is the most important thing in the world. But what happens to people who are popular in high school after they graduate? When you are young the pressures of trying to be popular can weigh heavily on your shoulders. For some of us pursuing popularity is an all-consuming mission even to the point of detriment. We cover two main forms of popularity - status and likeability - and how they each have different impacts over the long run.

SOURCES

Check out our entire playlist of Mental Health related topics on Above the Noise here.