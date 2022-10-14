Coping With Stress In School and Life

School can be stressful. So can friendships. And let's not forget family, right? KQED's Above the Noise series created this compilation of some of our favorite episodes that address mental health issues that many students face as a reminder to reflect and take care of ourselves.
Homework In High School: How Much Is Too Much?
Work-life balance is something that many of us, not only students, struggle with. The current expectation of students within the United States is that they can attend class AND complete their homework, while still maintaining a social life. (Not even taking into account any extracurricular activities, jobs, hobbies, or unexpected events!). With the increasingly busy lives of students, homework is getting harder and harder for them to manage. We hear directly from students and teachers about their perspectives.
Why Is Gen Z The Loneliest Generation…Ever?