MentalHealth TikTok: What You Should Know

We are in a state of emergency when it comes to the mental health of youth and teens. TikTok can be a great place to connect with people and feel seen, especially since it’s not exactly easy for everyone to just find a therapist and go to therapy. But, anyone can post something and claim that it’s legit info, when in fact it may not be. Myles investigates the complexities of mental health Tik Tok and answers the question: Should teens turn to TikTok for help with mental health?

TEACHERS: Get your students in the discussion on KQED Learn, a safe place for middle and high school students to investigate controversial topics and share their voices. Click to see this video and lesson plan on KQED Learn.

Is Mental Health TikTok actually good for your mental health?

TikTok can be a great place to connect with people and feel seen, especially since it’s not exactly easy for everyone to just find a therapist and go to therapy. A long history of racial disparities in mental healthcare can make it especially hard for BIPOC folks to get care. But on TikTok, there are a lot of therapists sharing great info. But it’s also important to know that TikTok is not therapy. In order to get a proper diagnosis you have to be assessed by a mental health professional, and when you’re in therapy you can get individualized treatment plans, which TikTok obviously can’t provide.

What are some of the problems with mental health TikTok?