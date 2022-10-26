Meet the 2021-2022 Youth Advisory Board Members

Year five of KQED's Youth Advisory Board has been amazing! This year, members were selected from Bay Area classrooms participating in the Youth Takeover of KQED News to give students a richer experience in the project.

Since Fall 2016, contributions from the Youth Advisory Board have directly impacted KQED’s Education services and tools as well as the greater KQED community. Their feedback shaped the look and feel of our YouTube series, Above the Noise, and members have represented the YAB at public events, conferences, and even on KQED’s airwaves!

This year members will...

Experience KQED employee guest speakers for Career Exposure

Break into production teams to Co-produce /produce stories and on-air segments for the Youth Takeover.

Advise on topics and production of KQED’s award-winning YouTube series, Above the Noise .

Offer feedback on different KQED services and programs.

Co-host KQED live Spring Event

Meet some of our high school students helping to shape our content and tools.

Meet the 2021-2022 Youth Advisory Board!

Aviva P. Sophomore, Oakland Technical High School in Oakland, California What excites you about being on YAB? "I like sharing my ideas with other people, as well as surrounding myself with people who like to share theirs." Catherine H. Junior, Crystal Spring Upland High School in Hillsborough, California What excites you about being on YAB? "I have always been passionate about youth activism and giving back to my community. While I hear and learn from my immediate school community, I am eager to learn even more from other youth from other schools and their communities, to listen to their voices about their experiences. " Clara C. Junior, Woodside High School in Woodside, California What excites you about being on YAB? "The KQED Youth Advisory Board’s community and inclusiveness interests me most. I was immediately drawn to the emphasis on collaboration. Working with peers on a project we’re all passionate about is a prospect that really excites me!" Evan S. Junior, St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, California What excites you about being on YAB? "KQED’s Youth Advisory Board allows me to converse with diverse high schoolers across the bay. As a high schooler who is still unsure of what they want to pursue in the future, KQED’s Youth Advisory Board allows me to gain insight into the jobs of knowledge-hungry adults who report on my community." Jack Q. Junior, Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco, California What excites you about being on YAB? "Since my adventures with Reading Rainbow, KQED has brought the colorful life of storytelling and learning into my family. I explored the vibrant reaches of our national parks with Ken Burns as a child parked in front of the TV, and I discover critical current topics through Frontline. Serving as a voice of youth in San Francisco and spotlighting my own stories with the Youth Advisory Board, I can’t wait to also make splashes in the colors in the communities around me!"

Jessie L. Sophomore, Woodside High School in Woodside, California What excites you about being on YAB? " As a student journalist I love getting to hear other people's stories, it allows others and I to get into someone else's shoes. It raises awareness to subjects that others may have never heard about and it's a way to connect with other peers and people in my age group to help the community." Kaitlyn N. Sophomore, Milpitas High School in Milpitas, California What excites you about being on YAB? "I have always been passionate about youth activism and giving back to my community. While I hear and learn from my immediate school community, I am eager to learn even more from other youth from other schools and their communities, to listen to their voices about their experiences. " Khadeejah K. Sophomore, Santa Clara High School in Santa Clara, California What excites you about being on YAB? "After being a part of my high school’s newspaper staff, I felt inspired to explore different sectors of journalism, such as audio journalism. The KQED Youth Advisory Board is an opportunity to learn more about the journalism field while working alongside students like me who share similar or different interests." Laia W. Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, California What excites you about being on YAB? "Writing and producing are super fun, and I had an absolute blast with it last year! .I think I'm very passionate about equality. Racial injustice, LGBTQ+ phobia, misogyny, all those things. I really like to bring attention to things that are wrong and to try and help people have a voice." Mahi J. Sophomore, Monte Vista High School in Danville, California What excites you about being on YAB? "The YAB offers me the opportunity to share my passion for media with other like-minded youth and share the stories of underrepresented communities. Adults often ignore the problems faced by the youth population and it is important to highlight the narratives of young people in our world."