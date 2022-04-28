Behind the Scenes at Youth Takeover 2022

Students share what it's really like to be part of the Takeover

KQED Youth Takeover is a year-long program that partners with high school classrooms to support students as they write, perform and produce audio feature stories destined for KQED’s broadcast, podcast, and online programming. Students get hands-on experience using the tools and programs journalists use to record and produce original audio pieces. Some classrooms also visit the KQED headquarters in San Francisco to get to experience our production studios and use KQED equipment to produce their stories.

Get a glimpse into what this was like through students' reflections and check out their original media creations linked below!

Stories from Behind-the-Scenes

Vanessa Lule, Independent High School

“KQED Youth Takeover in Mr. Chelsky's class at Independence High school was a great experience for developing my media skills and confidence. Being able to record my own podcast with my own perspective on the topic made me more interested in the course. I was excited by the opportunity to submit my own podcast to be on the KQED Youth Media Challenge Showcase. I had fun seeing the behind-the-scenes work and participating in a few audio activities. By taking this media course and visiting KQED, I feel much more confident in my skills and even in pursuing a career in this field.”

Samantha Ruiz, Hilltop High School

"KQED's Youth Takeover has allowed me to spread my perspective on motherhood and forgiveness on a large scale through the podcast medium. Expressing myself through this podcast has allowed me to speak with honesty about a painful moment in my life. My hope is that it will encourage other people to share their story and teach others how to voice their trauma and begin to overcome it."

Steven Buks, George Washington High School

“I am very grateful to KQED for giving me and my peers the opportunity to project ourselves to a wider audience [through Youth Takeover]. I also really enjoyed the field trip to KQED HQ as I was able to see the technical aspects of how media is made and the effects it has on others.”