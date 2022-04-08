How Much Do Social Media Algorithms Influence Your Worldview?

The content you see on a given social media app isn’t random - it’s highly curated content specifically made for you. And it is curated by recommendation algorithms. These algorithms are designed to keep you on the social media app you are using for as long as possible and they do that by learning what you like and showing you more of that type of content. But is this always a good thing? In this episode of Above the Noise, Myles explores how these recommendation algorithms can help you feel seen and build community while also potentially trapping you in filter bubbles where you are only served content that reinforces what you believe.
Why do you see what you see online and on social media?
What content you see on a given social app or search engine isn’t random– it’s super curated content. And it’s curated by recommendation algorithms. Recommendation algorithms are essentially the computer instructions for how a given social app or search engine decides what to show you.
How do recommendation algorithms work?