How Much Do Social Media Algorithms Influence Your Worldview?

Basically, these algorithms are designed to keep you on a given social app for as long as possible. They do that by learning what you like and showing you more of that content. They consider a bunch of stuff when deciding what to show you. For instance, they collect data on what we’re watching, clicking, liking, commenting, sharing, buying, where we live, etc. They also consider what everyone else is liking and watching too. But exactly what and how all these things are ranked to give you the content that shows up in your feed is top secret. Plus, companies are constantly tweaking and changing their algorithms.

Why do social apps use recommendation algorithms?

There’s tons of content out there so recommendation algorithms sift through that content and show us what they think is the most relevant stuff to us. In the end, social apps and YouTube want to keep you on the platform for as long as possible so they can show you more ads and make more money– and they do that by showing you stuff they think is gonna keep you on the app the longest.

What’s dangerous about recommendation algorithms?

Recommendation algorithms can trap users in echo chambers or filter bubbles– where you are served content that just reinforces what you already believe. This is particularly true when it comes to news and politics– and has been cited as a reason for increased political polarization in America. These recommendation algorithms can also spread misinformation, disinformation and propaganda. Content that is emotionally charged tends to go viral because a lot of users engage with that content– and sometimes that means these algorithms are spreading misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda. There are also reports that users can get sucked into radicalization rabbit holes as algorithms serve up more and more extreme content.

