How Does Cancel Culture Impact Students?

Students usually aren’t big-name celebrities, so when they cancel each other it’s usually about taking personal conflicts onto a public platform. That can have lasting impacts on both the accuser and the accused. Both might have their mental health affected, as the accuser may be forced to relive the trauma by having to bring up the conflict publicly, or the potential for the scandal to follow both parties well beyond when the incident happened. And both the accuser and accused may feel ostracized by their peers and research shows that this social rejection from peers can lead to academic struggles, low self-esteem, and a “decrease in prosocial behaviors.”

What are alternatives to canceling someone?

We spoke with students who’ve both seen cancel culture at their schools and were curious to know if there is a way to get people to take responsibility for hurting someone without putting them on blast on social media. Reflection, patience, and seeking support (when ready) are all tools, says Kaidence Pacheo, a student who has gone through a restorative justice program at their school. However, not all schools have these resources, so these alternatives may have to start from the individual educating themselves and reflecting on the power that the Internet has in amplifying these callouts. They can also begin looking at the bigger picture and interrogating the systems that allow for these wrongdoings to happen in the first place.

