How Does Cancel Culture Impact Students?

Students these days have the extraordinary power--literally in the palm of their hands--to publicly call out injustice via social media. But what about when it gets personal and individuals are called out and “canceled”? In our latest episode of Above the Noise, Myles investigates the difference between “calling out” and “calling in” and talks with high schoolers about the pros and cons of taking personal grievances public.
What is cancel culture?
Cancel culture has been around for a long time. When have people not disagreed or challenged each other’s thoughts? As we know it today, canceling is about holding powerful people accountable for what they say and do. At least, in theory, much of its media coverage and attention revolves around whether canceling is more about accountability or online shaming of the accused.
What’s cancel culture's impact on students?