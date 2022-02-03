The Secret Economy of Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories can provide our brains with easy answers that jive with our preconceived notions and biases. They tend to appeal to “System One” thinking: our emotions, intuition, and gut reactions. According to psychologists, conspiracy theories play into some of our innate human desires, like the desire for certainty, security, and belonging. They tend to pop up in times of crisis.

Who’s profiting from conspiracy theories?

Conspiracy theories make the perfect clickbait. They can go wild on social media–making big profits for social media companies and media creators. A lot of that money comes from ad revenue. And media creators can use their views and popularity to sell other merch and products too–profiting even more off the conspiracy theories they are pushing. And when it comes to politics, politicians can push conspiracy theories to stoke fear and gain popularity. This has been happening for a long time in the U.S. In the past, it’s usually been a leader of a majority group claiming that some minority group is plotting against them. More recently, a lot of the conspiracy theories pushed by politicians are about the U.S. government and opposing political parties.

How can you prevent yourself from falling for conspiracy theories?

One way could be to just stop and think more deeply about a theory that you’ve come across, before liking or sharing. Cognitive reflection is your ability to override your emotions and gut reactions by stopping and thinking more carefully about something. Research shows that people who score high in cognitive reflection are less prone to falling for conspiracy theories on social media.

